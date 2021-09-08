Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

The auspicious occasion of Hartalika Teej is falling on September 9. The pious day is marked on Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month. This day usually falls on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and is observed one month after the Hariyali Teej. On this day, married women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for a happy and prosperous marital life. The Hartalika Teej tithi will begin at 2:33 am on September 9 and will go on till 12:18 AM of September 10. There are two Shubh Muhurats for the day, the first one is between 06:03 am and 08:33 am on September 9 while the second one starts at 06:33 PM and ends at 08:51 PM on the same date.

The name of Hartalika Teej is derived from a combination of two words namely, Harat and Aalika which basically means ‘abduction’ and ‘female friend’ respectively. According to the Hindu mythology text, Devi Parvati’s father had decided to marry her off to Lord Vishnu. However, Goddess Parvati did not want to marry him and wanted Lord Shiva as her husband. On the day of the marriage, Goddess’ friend had taken her to a dense forest in order to save her from the wedding with Lord Vishnu. After she was taken to the jungle she spent years in praying to Lord Shiva. Eventually, ‘Bholenath’ appeared in front of her to answer to her dedicated prayers. Furthermore, he also accepted the Goddess’ plea of marrying him and eventually tied the knot with her. Many devotees are of the view that Lord Shiva had accepted the Goddess on the day of Hartalika Teej.

Married women keep a nirjala fast on the pious day. They wake up early in the morning during the Bramha Muhurat and get ready for the day in fine clothes. During the Shubh Muhurat, they perform the puja with all the rituals and recite the story related to Hartalika Teej. The puja ends with Aarti and the distribution of prasad.

