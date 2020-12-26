Date, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of This Holy Occasion

Every 11th day of both the lunar phases in any Hindu month is celebrated as Ekadashi fast. The gyaras or Ekadashi fast that falls on the 11th day of the Krishna paksh (waning lunar phase) in the Hindu month of Margashirsha is known as Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat. This one is marked 15 days after the Devuthani Ekadashi.

Ekadashi vrats are observed by the devotes of Lord Vishnu, who observe a day-long fast and break it on the next day, also known as parana. Utpanna Ekadashi vrat means the one linked with the birth of a feminine power, later named as Ekadashi. The Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat 2020 will be celebrated on December 10, while some people will mark it on December 11. On the day of observing fast, devotees will perform puja and read the vrat katha to offer prayers to the deity.

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat 2020: Date and Shubh muhurat

The Utpanna Ekadashi vrat 2020 will be majorly marked on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 12:51 PM on December 10 and ends at 10:04 AM on December 11.

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat 2020: Significance and vrat katha

According to Indian mythology, Yudhishthira, one of the Pandav king, wanted to understand the significance behind keeping a fast on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksh in the Margashirsha month. Lord Krishna narrated him the story of Goddess Ekadashi, who emerged on this day.

A demon, Mura, caused a lot of disturbance in all the three worlds – Swarga Loka, Prithvi Loka and Pataal Loka. His existence turned to be a threat to all the lives in the universe. To save themselves from his activities, the devas asked help from Lord Vishnu, who then fought a battle against the giant devil. However, on getting tired, Lord Vishnu headed to Badrikashram to rest for a while. When Mura tried to attack him in the sleep, Lord Vishnu was safeguarded by Goddess Ekadashi who emerged from his body. When the Goddess killed Mura, Lord Vishnu gave her the name Ekadashi. And thus, the day is celebrated every year.