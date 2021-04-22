Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Significance

Kamada Ekadashi 2021 will be observed by devotees of Lord Vishnu by holding a day-long fast on Friday, April 23. Kamada Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon). It is one of the significant days in Hindu religion. Kamada Ekadashi is considered as ‘the Ekadashi that grants all wishes’.

Kamada Ekadashi 2021 Tithi timings:

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 11:35 PM on April 22 and will end at 9:47 PM on April 23.

Kamada Ekadashi significance:

Kamada Ekadashi is the first Ekadashi of the Hindu New Year as per the Lunar calendar. The Hindu New Year begins with the Pratipada Tithi (first day) of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. It is believed that a devotee observing a fast on this day gets absolved from his sins including Brahma Hatya or the killing of a Brahman.

On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu, the Palan Karta or the one who protects and sustains life on Earth. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu took various avatars including that of Lord Krishna and Lord Shri Rama to save humanity by defeating evil on Earth. The devotees seek his blessings for a blissful and happy life on Earth and life hereafter.

According to Hindu rituals, the ultimate aim of human is to attain Moksha (liberation from the vicious cycle of birth, life and death). On this day, the devotees worship Lord Vishnu hoping to seek shelter in Vaikuntha, his heavenly abode, after completing their journey on the Earth.

Kamada Ekadashi puja vidhi:

On the day of Kamada Ekadashi, devotees wake up early and take a bath with soil taken from some pure place. After this, they recite the Satya Narayan Katha and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu’s avatar Shri Krishna. They also offer fruits and do the aarti on this day.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here