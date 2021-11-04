Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Significance During Diwali

Deepawali is one of the most joyous festivals and is celebrated with great vigor by the Hindus. The celebrations go on for five days and each day has its own importance. Govardhan puja or Annakut puja, as it is popularly known, occurs a day after Diwali. The first three days of the 5-day festivity are about praying for wealth, prosperity, and well-being of the family, the fourth or Govardhan Puja is observed to thank deities for their blessings and beneficence.

At some places, the day is observed as Gudi Padwa. The newly married girls are invited to their maternal homes with their husbands to enjoy feast and rejoice festivity.

GOVARDHAN PUJA DATE

This year, Govardhan Puja will be observed on November 5. According to the Hindu Calendar, Govardhan Puja will fall on the first lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik.

The Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat is from 06:35 AM to 08:47 AM, while the Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat is between 03:21 PM and 05:33 PM.

GOVARDHAN PUJA SIGNIFICANCE

Govardhan Puja marks the day when Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill to save the people from ire of Devraj Indra. The legends say that Krishna picked the Govardhan hillock on his little finger, while the people of Gokul got shelter under it. Govardhan Puja is celebrated to worship and please Lord Krishna with Chappan (56) Bhog.

HOW TO DO GOVARDHAN PUJA VIDHI?

Govardhan pooja celebrations are associated with traditions. On this day, the devotees make heaps of cow dung in the form of a hill. The hill represents Mount Govardhan and people decorate it with flowers and kumkum.

The devotees perform ‘Parikrama’ (rounds) around the cow dung hillocks. Govardhan parvat is worshiped for the protection and happiness of their family.

Govardhan Puja Vidhi also includes people giving a bath to their cows or bulls. They also worship them with saffron and garlands.

Annakut Puja is a part of the integral part of Govardhan Puja. In this festivity, Chappan Bhog is offered to Lord Krishna followed by Govardhan Aarti. The ‘Annakut Prasad’ is shared with the family and friends.

