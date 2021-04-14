Date, Puja Timings and Significance

Thursday, April 15, will mark the celebration of Gangaur Puja in the country. The festival is celebrated with great excitement and vigour mainly in North Indian states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat. Gangaur Puja or Gangaur or Gauri Tritiya Puja is performed during Tritiya Tithi of the Chaitra month.

According to Panchang, the Vedic calendar, the festival commences on the first day of Chaitra according to Purnimant School and continues for 18 days. In northern India, Purnimant-based calendars start Chaitra month around fifteen days before Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

Gangaur Puja Date and Time:

Gangaur Puja will be celebrated on Thursday, April 15. Tritiya Tithi will begin at 12:47 pm on Wednesday, April 14 and conclude on Thursday, April 15, at 03:27 pm.

Significance:

Devotees worship Gauri, the wife of Lord Shiva during this festival. Gana is a synonym for Lord Shiva and Gaur which stands for Gauri or Parvati, a symbol Saubhagya (marital bliss). The festival also marks the celebration of spring, harvest, marital fidelity, and childbearing.

According to mythological beliefs, Goddess Parvati went to her maternal home on the second day of Holi and Lord Shiva went 8 days later to take her back. Hence this festival commences from the day of Holi that is the Pratipada date of Chaitra month.

Rituals:

Goddess Parvati is worshipped by unmarried women with a belief of being blessed with a good husband, while married women do so for the welfare, health, and long life of their husbands and happy married life. Also, women observe fast to impress the Goddess and get their wishes fulfilled.

Also, husbands are not being informed about the fast and even the prasad that is being offered in the Puja is not given to the husband by the women.

