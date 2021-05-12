Date, History, Significance and Rituals

Rohini Vrat is an important day for those belonging to the Jain community. This auspicious day occurs after 27 days on the day of Rohini Nakshatra. This month, Rohini Vrat will be observed on Thursday, May 13.

Those who observe fast on this day have to do so continuously for either three years, five years or seven years. Fasting for five years and five months is the most advocated duration and it should be concluded by performing proper rituals which may include feeding the needy or visiting the temple of Lord Vasupujya. Though in Jainism it is believed that women should mandatorily observe this fast, it cannot also be performed by men.

Significance

It is believed that when women observe Rohini Vrat, their immediate family members also receive the blessings of Lord Vasupujya which is why women observe it for their husband’s good health, long life and to have a fulfilling married life. The fast also helps to imbibe patience, self-control, and harmony within oneself and helps in clearing the soul of all vices. Undertaking this fast also dispels poverty and brings in prosperity.

Rituals

On this auspicious day, women undertaking this fast wake up early, clean the house and take a bath. Some Ganga Jal is also added in the bathing water to purify the body. Then the women offer water to Sun God. They set up an altar with the idol of Jain God, Vasupujya, and bathe it with holy water. Lord Vasupujya is one of the 24 Tirthankaras.

Women decorate the idol with fragrant materials and offer some eatables. They then seek his blessing for their families. In Jainism, fast is observed till a constellation Mrigashirsha Nakshatra is visible in the sky. Since people from the Jain community do not eat at night, those who fast can have fruits before sunset.

