Date, History, Significance and Celebrations

The Thrissur Pooram is an annual event held at the sprawling Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur city on the pooram asterism in the Malayalam month of Medam. The festival is a gathering of Pooram and jumbo lovers around the globe who could be seen dancing to the rhythm of percussion instruments.

Thrissur Pooram 2021 Date:

Thrissur Pooram is celebrated today, April 23, at the Vadakkunnathan (Shiva) Temple in Thrissur. The festival this year will be held without people’s participation, considering the surge in Covid-19 cases in the southern state, officials said here on Tuesday. A decision in this regard was taken by the state government on Monday. While the public will not be allowed to participate in the Thrissur Pooram 2021, the rituals of the festival will be conducted by the temple authorities.

Thrissur Pooram History:

The two-centuries-old Thrissur Pooram had its origin in 1798, through a royal edict of the then Raja Rama Varma, popularly known as Shakthan Thampuran, a powerful ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Cochin. The edict entrusted two local temples — Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady — as the main sponsors of the festivities to be conducted in a competitive spirit.Besides the main poorams by the two devaswoms, small poorams from nearby temples also participate in the festivities, which ends with the fireworks display.

Thrissur Pooram Significance:

It is an important festival for the residents of Thrissur and surrounding areas. People from all over Kerala come to this festival to pray to Lord Shiva. A huge procession is organised on this day with music and prayer. Elephants decorated with golden ornaments are also present in the procession. However this year government has put some restrictions due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

Thrissur Pooram 29021 celebrations:

A meeting of Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady Devaswom officials- the two major organisers of Pooram festival- convened by Thrissur district Collector on Tuesday agreed to organise the festival without spectators. The meeting decided to limit this year’s pooram festival to the ritual, officials said.

Although Paramekkavu Devaswom decided to scale down the pooram celebrations to be held on April 23, they will parade 15 elephants for the festival and organise famous Ilanjithara Melam, an assembly of percussion performance artistes held under Ilanji tree at the courtyard of the Vadakkunnathan Temple.

Thiruvambady Devswom said they will hold mere rituals as part of pooram and only one elephant will be paraded from their side, considering the super spread of Covid-19 in the district.

Last year also, the Pooram festival was held in a low key manner amid Covid-19 lockdown curbs with just a handful of people and inevitable rituals inside the famous Vadakkunnathan temple. Thrissur Pooram is known for the parade of richly caparisoned jumbos, performance of traditional music ensembles, fireworks and a sea of cheering people.

