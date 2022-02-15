Date, History, Celebration, Quotes and Wishes

Hazrat Ali’s birthday honours the birth of Ali ibn Abu Talib in February. Hazrat Ali was born in Mecca, which is touted as the holiest place in Islam. He was the first man to embrace Islam as his religious path, and Muhammad as the Prophet of God. It is believed that Hazrat Ali was the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad.

Hazrat Ali’s Birth Date

The date of Hazrat Ali’s birth is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar. As a result, Hazrat Ali’s birthday this year will be celebrated today, on February 15.

Hazrat Ali’s Birthday: History

Hazrat Ali was said to be born in 599 AD on the 13th day of the Islamic month of Rajab. His parents were Abu Talib and Fatima bint Asda. He was born in Mecca, amid the sacred grounds of the Kaaba.

Hazrat Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad, was believed to be the first male to convert to Islam. As a prominent figure in Islam, he fought with Muhammad in numerous battles. He married Fatimah, Muhammad’s daughter, and became his son-in-law.

Shias and Sunnis respect Hazrat Ali in distinct manners, although both agree that he was an honest ruler and a religious Muslim. Hazrat Ali ruled till the year 661. Ibn Muljam hit him in the head with a poisonous sword when he was praying at Kufa’s Great Mosque. He died on the 19th day of Ramadan. As a result of his severe injuries, Hazrat Ali became a martyr.

Hazrat Ali’s Birthday: Celebration

The birthday of Hazrat Ali is a pleasant and happy occasion honoring his dedication to Islam. Mosques are decked up and illuminated for the occasion. Devotees gather to pray, have a delicious meal, and learn about Ali’s role in spreading Islam over the world on this day.

Hazrat Ali’s Birthday: Quotes and Wishes

“You should have hope in God alone and should fear nothing but your sins”

“A man’s measure is his will”

“A person’s intellect becomes apparent through his dealings, and a man’s character is known by the way he exercises authority”

