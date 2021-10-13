The 8th day of Navratri is observed as Ashtami Tithi or Mahashtami Vrat. On this day, the 8th form of Goddess Durga – Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped. She is the extreme manifestation of Goddess Durga, a symbol of purity and serenity and hence known as Goddess Mahagauri. She is mounted on a bull and because of that, she is also called Vrisharudha.

Goddess Mahagauri is depicted with four hands in which she carries Trishul and Damru in two hands and the other two hands are kept in Abhaya Mudra and Varada Mudra. She is compared to a conch, the moon and the white flower of Kunda due to her fair complexion.

She adorns only white clothes. Mahagauri is the amalgamation of two words Maha and Gauri which means extreme white complexion. Read on to know about the date, colour, Mahagauri puja vidhi, mantra, shubh muhurat and significance

Navratri 2021: Mahagauri Puja Date and Time

The Durga Ashtami will begin at 09:47 PM on October 12 and will prevail till 08:07 PM on October 13. The auspicious muhurat i.e. Vijaya muhurat will fall between 02:03 PM and 02:49 PM.

Navratri 2021 Day 8 colour

The auspicious colour for Navratri Ashtami Tithi is Royal Blue.

Mahagauri Vahana

The mount of Goddess Mahagauri is bull.

Mahagauri Puja Vidhi

Maha Ashtami is one of the most significant days of Navratri. The Puja begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. Nine small pots are installed and nine shaktis of Durga are invoked in them during the Puja. All nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped on this day. People also perform Kanya Pujan on this day. Sandhi Puja also falls on Maha Ashtami. Sandhi Puja is performed during the last 24 minutes of Ashtami Tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami Tithi. It is considered the most auspicious time during the whole Durga Puja.

Significance of Mahagauri Puja

Mahagauri Puja is believed to forgive all the sins of devotees. Mata Mahagauri symbolizes purity, peace, and serenity. Goddess Durga’s ardent devotees observe a fast on Mahashtami to seek her blessings. This day is regarded as highly significant by Durga Maa devotees as many people end their Navratri fast on this day.

Mahagauri Mantra

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah॥

