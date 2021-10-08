Day 2 of Navratri i.e. Dwitiya is devoted to the second form of Nav Durga – Goddess Brahmacharini. She is believed to be the unmarried form of Mata Parvati when she did severe ‘tapa’ or penance for thousands of years to get Lord Shiva as her husband. The name Brahmacharini is given because of her tough penance and hard austerity. She personifies love and loyalty. She is also called ‘Uma’, ‘Aparna’ and ‘Tapacharini.’

Maa Brahmacharni adorns herself in white attire holding a ‘tapa mala’ in her right hand and ‘kamandal’ in her left. She is represented barefooted. Know about the date, colour, Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Shubh Muhurat and significance.

Navratri Day 2 Date and Shubh Muhurat

The Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 01:46 PM on October 7 and will continue till 10:48 AM on October 8. The auspicious time to perform Maa Brahmcharini Puja will prevail from 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM and 02:05 PM to 02:52 PM.

Navratri 2020 Day 2 colour

The Dwitiya Tithi of Navaratri will fall on Friday, hence the lucky colour of the day will be Green.

Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi

Maa Brahmacharini puja begins with pouring milk, curd, melted butter, honey, and sugar on the idol. Then she is offered flowers, akshat, roli, sandalwood and bhog comprising sugar, mishri and panchamrit followed by her favourite flower Jasmine, paan, betel nut and cloves.

Significance of Maa Brahmacharini Puja

Maa Brahmacharini signifies love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge and hence, those who worship her with utmost devotion, are blessed with calmness and happiness in their life. It is believed that she governs Lord Mangal, and hence provide wisdom and knowledge to her devotee. Hibiscus and Lotus are also offered to her during the puja.

Maa Brahmacharini Vahan

She is depicted barefooted.

Maa Brahmacharini Mantra

Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah!

