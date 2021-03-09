Dannii Minogue Hated Homeschooling Son During Lockdown

Australian singer-songwriter Dannii Minogue says that homeschooling her 10-year-old son was the toughest thing to do during lockdown. She admits she is not a good teacher, and had to remember maths concepts in order to teach him.

“I am really bad at being a teacher — it’s not for me. Maths gets me more frustrated than any other subject. I have to remind myself how to do things like long division,” Dannii said in an interview with Hello magazine, according to a dailymail.co.uk report.

The 49-year-old sister of Australian star Kylie Minogue added that teaching her son was actually exhausting for her. “Then try to explain it to Ethan and he sees me struggling with it. I am exhausted by the end of the day,” she pointed out.

Dannii shares Ethan with her ex-partner, English model Kris Smith, 42. Last July, she received a lot of flak when hotel quarantine stay for her and Kris Smith was done away with by the Queensland government.

Dannii and Ethan were reportedly quarantining at a private property on the Gold Coast after recently returning from the United States of America. The pair spent 14 days at the private home, instead of the usual 14-day stay at a hotel for returning travellers.