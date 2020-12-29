Daniel Radcliffe Shares NSFW Moment from ‘Harry Potter’ Sets Involving a Monkey

British actor Daniel Radcliffe shared an interesting NSFW anecdote from the sets of Harry Potter in a recent chat show. The 31-year-old actor, who played the protagonist Harry Potter in the eight-movie franchise from 2001 to 2011, was the guest on the latest episode of First We Feast. Speaking to host Sean Evans, Daniel shared one incident when the cast of Harry Potter was shooting for a scene with animals.

The fantasy fiction movie based on JK Rowling’s classic children’s books definitely involved dragons, dementors, elves, and many more interesting fictional animals. This meant the presence of CGI, and sometimes real animals on the sets.

Daniel told Sean that he definitely remembered that there were a lot of animals. The production crew must have had upwards of 60 animals on the sets even though he did not imagine they were often all on set together. However, Daniel said there was definitely one scene, in the transfiguration classroom, where a monkey of some kind in a cage started masturbating relentlessly.

We can only imagine the reaction of the kid actors as the not-so-kid-friendly incident unravelled in front of them during the shoot. But Daniel clarified that it was a rare incident and generally, the animals were very well behaved. Although, he did recall how his co-star Rupert (Grint) might have gotten peed on by a bat at one point as well. But yeah, Daniel, the protagonist, got away pretty cleanly after that.

As the leading actor of the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel got a unique opportunity to act alongside a wide variety of veteran actors and directors, like Alan Rickman, Helena Bonham Carter, Maggie Smith and Ralph Fiennes to CGI characters like Dobby and Buckbeak the hippogriff. Sometimes, being the arch enemy of he-who-must-not-be-named also meant that Daniel had to act alongside some characters from the jungle and real life animals, like owls and cats.