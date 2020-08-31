Daily Motivation: 3 Yoga Asanas to Boost Energy and Focus

Your daily work routine or job, no matter how interesting, can get monotonous and boring without the right motivation. This might be especially true at the beginning of the week when you’re still coming off of a great weekend and feeling too lethargic to get back to the grind. But let’s admit the fact that these feelings come up every day in the morning, and are likely to continue unless you take matters into your own hands.

How does one go about doing that? Try these three effective yoga asanas to boost both your energy levels and to improve your focus. Once you practice them, you’ll find that you won’t have to look anywhere else for your daily dose of motivation.

1. Ustrasana – Camel pose

This asana gently opens up the chest and stretches the back, while relaxing most of the muscles of the body. Doing this asana is a good way to get rid of lethargy and increase your energy levels.

Begin by kneeling down on a mat placed on the floor. The thighs should be perpendicular to the floor and the knees and feet should be hip-distance apart. Place your hands on the hips for support.

Inhale, draw your tailbone towards the pelvis and bring your hips forward so they stay over your knees.

Gently arch your back, move your hands over your legs to reach your ankles and hold them.

Slowly tilt your head backwards and hold this position while breathing normally for a few breaths.

Exhale, and slowly come back to the starting position. Relax and repeat four more times.

2. Bhujangasana – Cobra pose

This asana gently stretches the spine, chest, buttocks and legs while improving upper body strength. It’s a great pose to boost your balance and concentration levels.

Lie prone or on your stomach with legs stretched, tops of the feet pressed to the floor and arms bent. Your palms should be placed under your shoulders and the elbows should be pressed close to the body.

Press the tops of your feet, thighs, and pubis firmly on to the floor.

Inhale and push your chest up by straightening your arms. Stop just short of locking your elbows.

Don’t arch your back too much or push your ribs forward. Keep your eyes focused straight in front and breath normally.

Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds, then exhale and come back to step one. Repeat four more times.

3. Setu bandhasana – Bridge pose

This asana stretches the neck, chest and spine and improves balance. It calms the brain and alleviates anxiety as well as fatigue.

Lie supine or on your back with your knees bent and feet placed firmly on the floor. The heels of your feet should be placed as close to your hips as possible. The arms should be on the sides, palms down.

Inhale deeply, press your feet and arms firmly on the floor, and push your tailbone towards the pubis and gently lift your buttocks off the floor.

The thighs should be parallel to each other. Your chest should be open and lifted up naturally so that your chin touches it lightly. You can keep the palms firmly placed on the floor or clasped together under the back.

Hold this position for a few breaths and breathe easily. Exhale, gently lower your hips and come back to the starting position.

Repeat the asana four more times.

For more information, read our article on Yoga and Yogasana.

