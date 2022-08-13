CWG medallist Divya Kakran gets Rs 5 lakh reward from BJP MP Manoj Tiwari | More sports News

सेना से भी सबूत .. खिलाड़ी से भी सबूत .॥ शर्मनाक है ये AAP का रवैया . . आज #InternationalYouthDay पर बहन… https://t.co/4cxfKifMdz — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) 1660290755000

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday rewarded with Rs 5 lakh Commonwealth Games medallist wrestler Divya Kakran , who is currently battling the ruling AAP in Delhi claiming she did not get any support from the Kejriwal government during her training years in the city.Kakran, who won a bronze medal in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, tied a rakhi to Tiwari who pledged to extend all support to her.Kakran lives in North East Delhi area that is represented by Tiwari in the Loksabha. The BJP MP visited the wrestler at her home in Gokalpuri in his constituency.“I have come to my sister to so that she can tie rakhi to me. Like a brother I will extend her all the support to make her shine and excel in her field,” Tiwari said after rewarding Kakran with Rs 5 lakh.

Responding to a congratulatory tweet by AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the wrestler had on August 7 said that she did not get any help from his government.

“Hearty thanks to Delhi Chief Minister for his congratulation on winning medal. I have a request to you that I am living in Delhi for last 20 years and practising wrestling here but I did not get and reward money or any help from the state government,” she had tweeted.

Kakran came under attack from some AAP legislators who claimed that she did not represent Delhi and participated in sporting events on behalf of Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi government on Thursday claimed that the wrestler was provided financial assistance till 2017, the year she last played for the city.

The education department of the Delhi government under which sports comes had claimed that Kakran was given a cash assistance of Rs 5,000 in 2010-11, Rs 10,000 in 2012-13, Rs 1 lakh in 2013-14 and Rs 42,000 each in 2014-15 and 2016-17.

“According to records, Divya played for Delhi till the year 2016-17 and she was suitably awarded with cash incentive based on her performance. The Wrestling Federation of India has confirmed Divya Kakran has been representing Uttar Pradesh since 2017,” it had said.

Tiwari asserted that he will continue to help Kakran as he had been doing in the past to help her hone her skills and also promised to support her till justice was done to her.