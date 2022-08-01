CWG 2022: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli bags India’s third gold | Commonwealth Games 2022 News

G🔥LD FOR ACHINTA 🥇Beaming with confidence, the 20-yr old debutant #AchintaSheuli puts up a dominating performance… https://t.co/G7ACgfGdEl — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) 1659297416000

BRIMINGHAM: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli (73kg) lived up to his top billing as he clinched India’s third gold in the Commonwealth Games here.Favourite to win the event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold at NEC Hall on Sunday.Malaysia’s Erry Hidayat Muhammad , who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second best lifter in the event. He had a best effort of 303kg (138kg+165kg).

Canada’s Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg+163kg).

Sheuli, a junior world championship silver medallist, executed three clean lifts — 137kg, 140kg and 143kg — in the snatch section.

His 143kg effort helped him smash the Games record and improve his personal best.

Heading into clean and jerk with a five kilogram advantage, the Kolkata lifter started with a 166kg lift, which he hoisted easily.

Achinta Sheuli bags #TeamIndia’s third 🥇 at @birminghamcg22 👏🎆All three gold medals so far have been won by our… https://t.co/9Zw80JSvQI — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) 1659298750000

Sheuli then faltered his 170kg attempt only to heave the weight in the third attempt and create a new Games record in total lift (313kg).

The Indian lifter had to wait patiently towards the end to find out what medal he’d take home as the Malaysian attempted a 176kg lift in his last two attempts only to fail.

With the gold from Sheuli, the Indian weightlifting contingent has bagged its sixth medal of the Games.