CWG 2022: India’s schedule on July 29 | Commonwealth Games 2022 News

NEW DELHI: The action at the 22nd Commonwealth Games gets underway on Friday in Birmingham. The Indian contingent will have a huge number of events lined up on the first day of the CWG. The Indian women’s cricket team will be up against Australia as cricket returns to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 1998.Shiva Thapa will open India’s campaign in boxing in men’s 63.5 kg round of 32 bout against Suleman Baloch of Pakistan. Women’s hockey team will also be in action against Ghana.Tania Choudhury vs Dee Hoggan (Scotland) in Women’s Singles – Section B – Round 1India vs New Zealand in Men’s Triples – Section A – Round 1India vs South Africa in Women’s Team – Group 2Men’s 400m Freestyle – Heat 3 (Kushagra Rawat)Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Qualifying (Vishavjeet Singh, Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Anantha Narayanan SS, Dinesh Kumar)India vs Australia – Preliminary Round – Group AAdarsh MS, Vishwanath Yadav in Men’s Individual (Sprint Distance) – FinalTania Choudhury vs Daphne Arthur-Almond (Falkland Islands) in Women’s Singles – Section B – Round 2India vs Scotland in Men’s Triples – Section A – Round 2Men’s 50m Butterfly – Heat 6 (Sajan Prakash)Women’s Team Sprint Qualifying (Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe)Men’s 100m Backstroke – Heat 4 (Srihari Nataraj)Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification – Subdivision 2 (Satyajit Mondal, Saif Tamboli, Yogeshwar Singh)India vs Barbados in Men’s Team – Group 3Men’s Team Sprint Qualifying – (Y Rojit Singh, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Esow)Shiva Thapa vs Suleman Baloch (Pakistan) in 63.5kg Round of 32India vs Ghana – Women Pool AIndia vs Pakistan in Mixed Team Event – Group Play Stage – Group APragnya Mohan, Sanjana Sunil Joshi in Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance) – FinalIndia vs England in Women’s Fours – Section D – Round 1India vs Malaysia in Men’s Pairs – Section C – Round 1India vs Fiji in Women’s Team – Group 2India vs Cook Islands in Women’s Fours – Section D – Round 2India vs Falkland Islands in Men’s Pairs – Section C – Round 2India vs Singapore in Men’s Team – Group 3Anahat Singh vs Jada Ross (SVG) in Women’s Singles – Round of 64Abhay Singh vs Joe Chapman (IVB) in Men’s Singles – Round of 64Men’s 100m Backstroke Final S9 Final (Ashish Kumar Singh)