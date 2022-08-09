CWG 2022: Full list of Indian medal winners | Commonwealth Games 2022 News

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games drew to a close on Monday after 12 days of relentless, non-stop sporting action.
Team India finished fourth on the points table, behind Australia (178 medals), England (176 medals) and Canada (92 medals). Overall, Indian athletes won 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals, for a total of 61 medals.
The final count is just 5 medals less than what India won at CWG 2018 (66 medals), and that is quite an achievement considering there was no shooting at the Games in Birmingham this time.
In 2018, shooting had contributed as many as 16 medals to India’s final tally of 66 medals. Traditionally, shooting is a big medal earner for India at multi-discipline tournaments, especially at the Commonwealth Games, and had it been part of the Birmingham programme, India would have finished with many more medals.
Here’s a quick recap of the athletes who won medals for India at CWG 2022 and also the sport-wise medal break-up:
List of Indian medallists at CWG 2022:
|DATE OF MEDAL WIN
|MEDAL WON
|ATHLETE
|SPORT
|EVENT
|July 30
|Gold
|Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 49 Kg
|July 30
|Silver
|Sanket Sargar
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 55 Kg
|July 30
|Silver
|Bindyarani Devi
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 55 Kg
|July 30
|Bronze
|Gururaja Poojary
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 61 Kg
|July 31
|Gold
|Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 67 Kg
|July 31
|Gold
|Achinta Sheuli
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 73 Kg
|Aug 1
|Silver
|Sushila Likmabam
|Judo
|Women’s 48 Kg
|Aug 1
|Bronze
|Vijay Yadav
|Judo
|Men’s 60 Kg
|Aug 1
|Bronze
|Harjinder Kaur
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 71 Kg
|Aug 2
|Gold
|Rupa/Lovely/Nayanmoni/Pinki
|Lawn Bowls
|Women’s fours
|Aug 2
|Gold
|Sharath/Harmeet/Sathiyan/Sanil
|TT
|Men’s team
|Aug 2
|Silver
|Vikas Thakur
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 96 Kg
|Aug 2
|Silver
|Team India
|Badminton
|Mixed Team
|Aug 3
|Silver
|Tulika Mann
|Judo
|Women’s +78 Kg
|Aug 3
|Bronze
|Lovepreet Singh
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 109 Kg
|Aug 3
|Bronze
|Saurav Ghosal
|Squash
|Men’s singles
|Aug 3
|Bronze
|Gurpreet Singh
|Weightlifting
|Men’s +109 Kg
|Aug 3
|Bronze
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Athletics
|High Jump
|Aug 4
|Gold
|Sudhir
|Para-powerlifting
|Men’s Heavyweight
|Aug 4
|Silver
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Athletics
|Long Jump
|Aug 5
|Gold
|Bajrang Punia
|Wrestling
|Men’s Freestyle 65 Kg
|Aug 5
|Gold
|Sakshi Malik
|Wrestling
|Women’s Freestyle 62 Kg
|Aug 5
|Gold
|Deepak Punia
|Wrestling
|Men’s Freestyle 86 Kg
|Aug 5
|Silver
|Anshu Malik
|Wrestling
|Women’s 57 Kg
|Aug 5
|Bronze
|Divya Kakran
|Wrestling
|Women’s 68 Kg
|Aug 5
|Bronze
|Mohit Grewal
|Wrestling
|Men’s 125 Kg
|Aug 6
|Gold
|Ravi Dahiya
|Wrestling
|Men’s Freestyle 57kg
|Aug 6
|Gold
|Vinesh Phogat
|Wrestling
|Women’s Freestyle 53 kg
|Aug 6
|Gold
|Naveen Kumar
|Wrestling
|Men’s Freestyle 74 kg
|Aug 6
|Gold
|Bhavina Patel
|Para-TT
|Women’s singles C3-5
|Aug 6
|Silver
|Priyanka Goswami
|Athletics
|Women’s 10,000m race walk
|Aug 6
|Silver
|Avinash Sable
|Athletics
|Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
|Aug 6
|Silver
|Sunil/Navneet/Chandan/Dinesh
|Lawn Bowls
|Men’s Fours
|Aug 6
|Bronze
|Jasmine Lamboria
|Boxing
|Women’s Lightweight
|Aug 6
|Bronze
|Pooja Gehlot
|Wrestling
|Women’s Freestyle 50 kg
|Aug 6
|Bronze
|Pooja Sihag
|Wrestling
|Women’s Freestyle 76 kg
|Aug 6
|Bronze
|Mohammad Hussamuddin
|Boxing
|Men’s Featherweight
|Aug 6
|Bronze
|Deepak Nehra
|Wrestling
|Men’s Freestyle 97 kg
|Aug 6
|Bronze
|Sonalben Patel
|Para-TT
|Women’s singles C3-5
|Aug 6
|Bronze
|Rohit Tokas
|Boxing
|Men’s Welterweight
|Aug 7
|Gold
|Nitu Ghanghas
|Boxing
|Women’s 48kg
|Aug 7
|Gold
|Amit Panghal
|Boxing
|Men’s 51kg
|Aug 7
|Gold
|Nikhat Zareen
|Boxing
|Women’s 50kg
|Aug 7
|Gold
|Eldhose paul
|Athletics
|Men’s Triple Jump
|Aug 7
|Gold
|Sharath/Sreeja
|TT
|Mixed Doubles
|Aug 7
|Silver
|Abdulla Aboobacker
|Athletics
|Men’s Triple Jump
|Aug 7
|Silver
|Sharath/Sathiyan
|TT
|Men’s Doubles
|Aug 7
|Silver
|Women’s Team
|Cricket
|T20 Cricket
|Aug 7
|Silver
|Sagar Ahlawat
|Boxing
|Men’s +92kg
|Aug 7
|Bronze
|Women’s Team
|Hockey
|Women’s Hockey
|Aug 7
|Bronze
|Sandeep Kumar
|Athletics
|Men’s 10000m Race Walk
|Aug 7
|Bronze
|Annu Rani
|Athletics
|Women’s Javelin Throw
|Aug 7
|Bronze
|Saurav/Dipika
|Squash
|Mixed Doubles
|Aug 7
|Bronze
|Kidambi Srikanth
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles
|Aug 7
|Bronze
|Gayatri/Treesa
|Badminton
|Women’s Doubles
|Aug 8
|Gold
|PV Sindhu
|Badminton
|Women’s Singles
|Aug 8
|Gold
|Lakshya Sen
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles
|Aug 8
|Gold
|Chirag/Satwik
|Badminton
|Men’s Doubles
|Aug 8
|Gold
|Sharath Kamal
|TT
|Men’s Singles
|Aug 8
|Silver
|Men’s Team
|Hockey
|Men’s Hockey
|Aug 8
|Bronze
|Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
|TT
|Men’s Singles
Sport-wise break-up of medals won by India at CWG 2022:
|SPORT
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|Wrestling
|6
|1
|5
|12
|Weightlifting
|3
|2
|4
|10
|Lawn Bowls
|1
|1
|–
|2
|TT
|4
|1
|2
|7
|Para-powerlifting
|1
|–
|–
|1
|Judo
|–
|2
|1
|3
|Athletics
|1
|4
|3
|8
|Badminton
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Boxing
|3
|1
|3
|7
|Squash
|–
|–
|2
|2
|Hockey
|–
|1
|1
|2
|Cricket
|–
|1
|–
|1
Total Indian medals at CWG 2022: 61