CWG 2022: Full list of Indian medal winners | Commonwealth Games 2022 News

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games drew to a close on Monday after 12 days of relentless, non-stop sporting action.
Team India finished fourth on the points table, behind Australia (178 medals), England (176 medals) and Canada (92 medals). Overall, Indian athletes won 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals, for a total of 61 medals.
The final count is just 5 medals less than what India won at CWG 2018 (66 medals), and that is quite an achievement considering there was no shooting at the Games in Birmingham this time.
In 2018, shooting had contributed as many as 16 medals to India’s final tally of 66 medals. Traditionally, shooting is a big medal earner for India at multi-discipline tournaments, especially at the Commonwealth Games, and had it been part of the Birmingham programme, India would have finished with many more medals.
Here’s a quick recap of the athletes who won medals for India at CWG 2022 and also the sport-wise medal break-up:
List of Indian medallists at CWG 2022:

DATE OF MEDAL WIN MEDAL WON ATHLETE SPORT EVENT
July 30 Gold Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Women’s 49 Kg
July 30 Silver Sanket Sargar Weightlifting Men’s 55 Kg
July 30 Silver Bindyarani Devi Weightlifting Women’s 55 Kg
July 30 Bronze Gururaja Poojary Weightlifting Men’s 61 Kg
July 31 Gold Jeremy Lalrinnunga Weightlifting Men’s 67 Kg
July 31 Gold Achinta Sheuli Weightlifting Men’s 73 Kg
Aug 1 Silver Sushila Likmabam Judo Women’s 48 Kg
Aug 1 Bronze Vijay Yadav Judo Men’s 60 Kg
Aug 1 Bronze Harjinder Kaur Weightlifting Women’s 71 Kg
Aug 2 Gold Rupa/Lovely/Nayanmoni/Pinki Lawn Bowls Women’s fours
Aug 2 Gold Sharath/Harmeet/Sathiyan/Sanil TT Men’s team
Aug 2 Silver Vikas Thakur Weightlifting Men’s 96 Kg
Aug 2 Silver Team India Badminton Mixed Team
Aug 3 Silver Tulika Mann Judo Women’s +78 Kg
Aug 3 Bronze Lovepreet Singh Weightlifting Men’s 109 Kg
Aug 3 Bronze Saurav Ghosal Squash Men’s singles
Aug 3 Bronze Gurpreet Singh Weightlifting Men’s +109 Kg
Aug 3 Bronze Tejaswin Shankar Athletics High Jump
Aug 4 Gold Sudhir Para-powerlifting Men’s Heavyweight
Aug 4 Silver Murali Sreeshankar Athletics Long Jump
Aug 5 Gold Bajrang Punia Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 65 Kg
Aug 5 Gold Sakshi Malik Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 62 Kg
Aug 5 Gold Deepak Punia Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 86 Kg
Aug 5 Silver Anshu Malik Wrestling Women’s 57 Kg
Aug 5 Bronze Divya Kakran Wrestling Women’s 68 Kg
Aug 5 Bronze Mohit Grewal Wrestling Men’s 125 Kg
Aug 6 Gold Ravi Dahiya Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 57kg
Aug 6 Gold Vinesh Phogat Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 53 kg
Aug 6 Gold Naveen Kumar Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 74 kg
Aug 6 Gold Bhavina Patel Para-TT Women’s singles C3-5
Aug 6 Silver Priyanka Goswami Athletics Women’s 10,000m race walk
Aug 6 Silver Avinash Sable Athletics Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
Aug 6 Silver Sunil/Navneet/Chandan/Dinesh Lawn Bowls Men’s Fours
Aug 6 Bronze Jasmine Lamboria Boxing Women’s Lightweight
Aug 6 Bronze Pooja Gehlot Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 50 kg
Aug 6 Bronze Pooja Sihag Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 76 kg
Aug 6 Bronze Mohammad Hussamuddin Boxing Men’s Featherweight
Aug 6 Bronze Deepak Nehra Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 97 kg
Aug 6 Bronze Sonalben Patel Para-TT Women’s singles C3-5
Aug 6 Bronze Rohit Tokas Boxing Men’s Welterweight
Aug 7 Gold Nitu Ghanghas Boxing Women’s 48kg
Aug 7 Gold Amit Panghal Boxing Men’s 51kg
Aug 7 Gold Nikhat Zareen Boxing Women’s 50kg
Aug 7 Gold Eldhose paul Athletics Men’s Triple Jump
Aug 7 Gold Sharath/Sreeja TT Mixed Doubles
Aug 7 Silver Abdulla Aboobacker Athletics Men’s Triple Jump
Aug 7 Silver Sharath/Sathiyan TT Men’s Doubles
Aug 7 Silver Women’s Team Cricket T20 Cricket
Aug 7 Silver Sagar Ahlawat Boxing Men’s +92kg
Aug 7 Bronze Women’s Team Hockey Women’s Hockey
Aug 7 Bronze Sandeep Kumar Athletics Men’s 10000m Race Walk
Aug 7 Bronze Annu Rani Athletics Women’s Javelin Throw
Aug 7 Bronze Saurav/Dipika Squash Mixed Doubles
Aug 7 Bronze Kidambi Srikanth Badminton Men’s Singles
Aug 7 Bronze Gayatri/Treesa Badminton Women’s Doubles
Aug 8 Gold PV Sindhu Badminton Women’s Singles
Aug 8 Gold Lakshya Sen Badminton Men’s Singles
Aug 8 Gold Chirag/Satwik Badminton Men’s Doubles
Aug 8 Gold Sharath Kamal TT Men’s Singles
Aug 8 Silver Men’s Team Hockey Men’s Hockey
Aug 8 Bronze Sathiyan Gnanasekaran TT Men’s Singles

Sport-wise break-up of medals won by India at CWG 2022:

SPORT GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
Wrestling 6 1 5 12
Weightlifting 3 2 4 10
Lawn Bowls 1 1 2
TT 4 1 2 7
Para-powerlifting 1 1
Judo 2 1 3
Athletics 1 4 3 8
Badminton 3 1 2 6
Boxing 3 1 3 7
Squash 2 2
Hockey 1 1 2
Cricket 1 1

Total Indian medals at CWG 2022: 61





