CWG 2022: Full list of Indian medal winners | Commonwealth Games 2022 News

Here’s a quick recap of the athletes who won medals for India at

CWG 2022

and also the sport-wise medal break-up:

List of

Indian medallists

at CWG 2022:

DATE OF MEDAL WIN MEDAL WON ATHLETE SPORT EVENT July 30 Gold Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Women’s 49 Kg July 30 Silver Sanket Sargar Weightlifting Men’s 55 Kg July 30 Silver Bindyarani Devi Weightlifting Women’s 55 Kg July 30 Bronze Gururaja Poojary Weightlifting Men’s 61 Kg July 31 Gold Jeremy Lalrinnunga Weightlifting Men’s 67 Kg July 31 Gold Achinta Sheuli Weightlifting Men’s 73 Kg Aug 1 Silver Sushila Likmabam Judo Women’s 48 Kg Aug 1 Bronze Vijay Yadav Judo Men’s 60 Kg Aug 1 Bronze Harjinder Kaur Weightlifting Women’s 71 Kg Aug 2 Gold Rupa/Lovely/Nayanmoni/Pinki Lawn Bowls Women’s fours Aug 2 Gold Sharath/Harmeet/Sathiyan/Sanil TT Men’s team Aug 2 Silver Vikas Thakur Weightlifting Men’s 96 Kg Aug 2 Silver Team India Badminton Mixed Team Aug 3 Silver Tulika Mann Judo Women’s +78 Kg Aug 3 Bronze Lovepreet Singh Weightlifting Men’s 109 Kg Aug 3 Bronze Saurav Ghosal Squash Men’s singles Aug 3 Bronze Gurpreet Singh Weightlifting Men’s +109 Kg Aug 3 Bronze Tejaswin Shankar Athletics High Jump Aug 4 Gold Sudhir Para-powerlifting Men’s Heavyweight Aug 4 Silver Murali Sreeshankar Athletics Long Jump Aug 5 Gold Bajrang Punia Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 65 Kg Aug 5 Gold Sakshi Malik Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 62 Kg Aug 5 Gold Deepak Punia Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 86 Kg Aug 5 Silver Anshu Malik Wrestling Women’s 57 Kg Aug 5 Bronze Divya Kakran Wrestling Women’s 68 Kg Aug 5 Bronze Mohit Grewal Wrestling Men’s 125 Kg Aug 6 Gold Ravi Dahiya Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 57kg Aug 6 Gold Vinesh Phogat Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 53 kg Aug 6 Gold Naveen Kumar Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 74 kg Aug 6 Gold Bhavina Patel Para-TT Women’s singles C3-5 Aug 6 Silver Priyanka Goswami Athletics Women’s 10,000m race walk Aug 6 Silver Avinash Sable Athletics Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Aug 6 Silver Sunil/Navneet/Chandan/Dinesh Lawn Bowls Men’s Fours Aug 6 Bronze Jasmine Lamboria Boxing Women’s Lightweight Aug 6 Bronze Pooja Gehlot Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 50 kg Aug 6 Bronze Pooja Sihag Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 76 kg Aug 6 Bronze Mohammad Hussamuddin Boxing Men’s Featherweight Aug 6 Bronze Deepak Nehra Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 97 kg Aug 6 Bronze Sonalben Patel Para-TT Women’s singles C3-5 Aug 6 Bronze Rohit Tokas Boxing Men’s Welterweight Aug 7 Gold Nitu Ghanghas Boxing Women’s 48kg Aug 7 Gold Amit Panghal Boxing Men’s 51kg Aug 7 Gold Nikhat Zareen Boxing Women’s 50kg Aug 7 Gold Eldhose paul Athletics Men’s Triple Jump Aug 7 Gold Sharath/Sreeja TT Mixed Doubles Aug 7 Silver Abdulla Aboobacker Athletics Men’s Triple Jump Aug 7 Silver Sharath/Sathiyan TT Men’s Doubles Aug 7 Silver Women’s Team Cricket T20 Cricket Aug 7 Silver Sagar Ahlawat Boxing Men’s +92kg Aug 7 Bronze Women’s Team Hockey Women’s Hockey Aug 7 Bronze Sandeep Kumar Athletics Men’s 10000m Race Walk Aug 7 Bronze Annu Rani Athletics Women’s Javelin Throw Aug 7 Bronze Saurav/Dipika Squash Mixed Doubles Aug 7 Bronze Kidambi Srikanth Badminton Men’s Singles Aug 7 Bronze Gayatri/Treesa Badminton Women’s Doubles Aug 8 Gold PV Sindhu Badminton Women’s Singles Aug 8 Gold Lakshya Sen Badminton Men’s Singles Aug 8 Gold Chirag/Satwik Badminton Men’s Doubles Aug 8 Gold Sharath Kamal TT Men’s Singles Aug 8 Silver Men’s Team Hockey Men’s Hockey Aug 8 Bronze Sathiyan Gnanasekaran TT Men’s Singles

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games drew to a close on Monday after 12 days of relentless, non-stop sporting action.Team India finished fourth on the points table, behind Australia (178 medals), England (176 medals) and Canada (92 medals). Overall, Indian athletes won 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals, for a total of 61 medals.The final count is just 5 medals less than what India won at CWG 2018 (66 medals), and that is quite an achievement considering there was no shooting at the Games in Birmingham this time.In 2018, shooting had contributed as many as 16 medals to India’s final tally of 66 medals. Traditionally, shooting is a big medal earner for India at multi-discipline tournaments, especially at the Commonwealth Games, and had it been part of the Birmingham programme, India would have finished with many more medals.

Sport-wise break-up of medals won by India at CWG 2022:

SPORT GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL Wrestling 6 1 5 12 Weightlifting 3 2 4 10 Lawn Bowls 1 1 – 2 TT 4 1 2 7 Para-powerlifting 1 – – 1 Judo – 2 1 3 Athletics 1 4 3 8 Badminton 3 1 2 6 Boxing 3 1 3 7 Squash – – 2 2 Hockey – 1 1 2 Cricket – 1 – 1

Total Indian medals at CWG 2022: 61