Cute Pooch Steals Ananya Panday’s Pose During Dabboo Ratnani’s Calendar Shoot

Ananya Panday has been posting wonderful pictures on the social media giving the fans a glimpse into her vacay mode lifestyle. She has also shot for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar, and shared some of the pictures on social media. Ananya is seen posing with Dabboo Ratnani’s dog in one picture, and cutely accused him of stealing her pose.

The actress took to social media to upload a picture of herself with her four-pawed friend, Flash. Ananya looks like a treat to the eyes in a black bralette with an oversized checked shirt on paired with blue shorts, while Flash can be seen wearing a cool handkerchief on the neck with a cute pose. Ananya’s captioned the photo, “Flash stealing my signature pose #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2021″

The photo shared by Ananya is a part of Daboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar shoot and the actress surely looks gorgeous in the picture. Dabboo also shared the photo on Instagram and said, “It’s The Cutest Photo You Will See On The Internet Today.” Flash has an Instagram page dedicated to him which features several photos of him with Dabboo’s family.

Ananya is among several celebrities who are part of Dabboo’s annual calendar. The young actress has Liger, a pan-India film with Vijay Deverakonda, and an untitled Shakun Batra film opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty.

