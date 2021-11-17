Cricketer Riyan Parag on Host Raghav Juyal’s Comment

Raghav Juyal, the host of the television reality show ‘Dance Deewane 3’, is receiving a lot of flak for his alleged “racist” comments on national television recently. On the show, Raghav can be seen introducing an Assamese girl as “Chinese”. He also mentioned Chinese dishes like momo and chowmein while introducing the little kid. His way of introducing the little girl from Assam angered many not just on social media but also in political corridors.

And now Assam cricketer Riyan Parag has also reacted to Raghav’s comments. The Rajasthan Royals cricketer said that Assam is part of India like any other state and that such comparisons need to stop.

Parag said: “Assam is very much in India like any other state. No hate to this man but these comparisons need to stop. Jai Hind. Joi Axom”.

Tweet:

Assam is very much in India as any other state. No hate to this man but these comparisons need to stop. Jai Hind. Joi Axom. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/pbgZRp2kCb— Riyan Parag (@ParagRiyan) November 15, 2021

After a lot of criticism, Raghav Juyal issued a clarification on Instagram. He apologized for the way he introduced the girl and added that his intention was not to hurt anyone. Stating that he does not like to stick to the script all the time, adding that he believes in doing everything in the moment.

“Towards the end of the show, I decided to speak in a similar way to introduce her in one of the episodes. It has been an inside joke on the show and one shouldn’t judge us with just that clip,” he shared.

He also asked everyone to see the entire show in order to get an understanding of his bond with Gunjan, and all the intentions behind the joke.

