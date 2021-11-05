Cricket fraternity wishes Virat Kohli on his birthday | Cricket News

A very happy birthday to @imVkohli .Wishing you love, success and great health in the times to come. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 1636085335000

NEW DELHI: The cricket fraternity showered heartfelt birthday wishes on Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the run-machine turned 33 on Friday.From legendary Indian cricketers like VVS Laxman Virender Sehwag to the teammates of Delhi-born batter, everyone took to their Twitter handles to share wishes for Kohli on his special day.“A very happy birthday to @imVkohli.Wishing you love, success and great health in the times to come. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli,” VVS Laxman wrote.

“Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player , wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli,” Virender Sehwag tweeted.

“Happy Birthday @imVkohli. Wishing you good health and happiness for the coming year!” India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane tweeted.

“Not everyone is as lucky as me to be blessed with a elder brother like you. Thank you so much for coming into my life and standing by my side through thick and thin. I hope you get all that you truly deserve. Happy Birthday king @imVkohli,” Mohammed Siraj wrote while posting a compilation video.

“Here’s wishing the KING, the LEADER, the INSPIRATION, Virat Kohli, a very very Happy Birthday!” Kohli’s IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli, have a great day and year ahead #MajorThrowback #HappyBirthdayViratKohli,” Wasim Jaffer tweeted while sharing an old photo with Indian captain.

“As his name suggests, he’s meant for big things in life! Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli. Best wishes always…have a great game tonight!” Dinesh Karthik tweeted.

“23,159 intl. runs & going strong Most Test wins as Indian captain 2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy-winner Wishing @imVkohli- #TeamIndia captain & one of the best modern-day batsmen – a very happy birthday. Let’s relive his fine ton in pink-ball Test,” BCCI tweeted.

“Happy birthday Virat. Good luck for today’s game. @imVkohli,” Umesh Yadav tweeted.