Court reserves verdict in alleged fake degree case of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

The ACJM Court Prayagaraj has reserved the decision after hearing in the alleged fake degree case of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The court will now give its verdict in this matter on August 11. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya is accused of contesting 5 different elections by using fake degrees and even getting allotted a petrol pump.

In the application filed by RTI activist and senior BJP leader Diwakar Tripathi, serious allegations have been made against Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. The application states that Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya contested the 2007 elections from the City West assembly constituency. After this, he also contested the assembly elections from Sirathu in 2012 and has also contested the Lok Sabha elections from Phulpur in 2014.

He has put in his educational certificate the first and second degrees issued by the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, which is not recognized by the state government or any board. The Deputy CM is accused that on the basis of this degree, he has also obtained a petrol pump from the Indian Oil Corporation.

The RTI activist has alleged that different years are also recorded in the educational certificates. They have no recognition. According to Diwakar Tripathi, he had demanded action by giving applications to the local police station, SSP, various ministries of the UP government and even the central government. But as no action was taken, after which he had to approach the court.

After hearing the arguments for about an hour in the hearing held on Friday, the court has reserved the decision. Now on August 11, the court will pronounce the verdict of ACJM Namrata Singh in this matter.

