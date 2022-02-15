Court Dismisses Case Against Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi, Sequel to Go Ahead Now

The film Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which had a successful theatrical run, recently landed in legal trouble after a petitioner from Kerala moved the Kollam Court claiming ownership of the film’s story.

The Hindi version of the film, as well as the production of Kaithi 2, were both delayed as a result of the petition. However, after multiple investigations, the court has determined that the story belongs to Lokesh Kanagaraj, the writer and director of the film. This also means that the sequel to the film can go ahead now.

Rajiv Ranjan had filed a complaint in Kerala’s Kollam court seeking Rs 4 crore in compensation, saying that it was his story. He alleged that he had narrated the story to SR Prabhu in 2007, adding that the latter agreed to film it and paid him Rs. 10,000 in advance.

Kaithi, starring Karthi, was released on Diwali 2019. Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, and Ramana played supporting roles. The high-octane action drama follows a cop, who enlists the help of an ex-convict to save his comrades and put an end to drug trafficking.

Dream Warrior Pictures produced the picture, which reportedly grossed more than Rs 100 crores at the box office.

Critics complimented Karthi’s and the supporting cast’s performances, as well as Lokesh’s direction, writing, and technical aspects of Kaithi.

Kaithi’s sequel Kaithi 2 will now focus on Karthi’s character and his past. It will explore why he was sent to prison, almost acting as a prequel.

Madhu Mantena and Reliance Entertainment announced in February 2020 that they had purchased the rights to the Hindi version of the film, which will star Ajay Devgn. On January 13, 2022, the film’s title, Bholaa, was unveiled. According to reports, the movie will also be remade in Kannada with Shiva Rajkumar in the lead.

