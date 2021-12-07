Cou Cou, the Newest French-Style Patisserie Opens at Jio World Drive

Cou Cou, the newest French-style patisserie in Mumbai, has opened at Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex. Offering a mélange of authenticity, tradition and modernity, Cou Cou is the first independent food and beverage outlet brought to life by the Oberoi Group.

Cou Cou stands for everyday indulgence and offers freshly-baked bread, cakes, handmade chocolates, homemade gourmet ice creams and an eclectic selection of savoury delights. Encouraging self-love and soul care, Cou Cou is all about creating happy memories through food, live experience and great service.

Playful, quintessentially French, storytelling, social. Cou Cou is an informal greeting used in France by the elderly and young alike. It can mean anything from “hello, how are you”, to “welcome” or simply be used as an informal term of endearment. Cou Cou symbolises the human desire for connection and love.

Cou Cou is defined by two major design elements; salmon pink fluting and customised cantilevered light fixtures that break the boundaries between the inside and outside spaces. Varying scales of seating allow for larger groups to share tables and smaller groups to sit within banquettes. Potted plants provide definition and privacy within the patisserie, while white mosaic tiles encompass the whole space with a Parisian vibe. Cou Cou is a space for one to host, socialise, pause and indulge.

Cou Cou is managed by Aakriti Rathore and the culinary masterpieces are brought to life by Chef Pierre Storti and Chef Pratik Deshmukh, who each have more than a decade of experience as patissiers. Their impeccably crafted creations come in interesting and unexpected flavour profiles and combinations, with the presentation being modern and playful. Our two chefs make the perfect pair. Chef Pierre likes to explore the wider social and environmental impact of food while Chef Pratik exemplifies calm, precision and detail.

The bakery and savoury section showcase a tantalising assortment of freshly baked bread, with an opportunity to witness them being baked right in front of you. The cakes and pastries section offers a wide range of cakes, classic and contemporary pastries, and tarts of various sizes and flavours.

The homemade chocolate and cookies section offers homemade single origin chocolate and pastries. It also offers a chance to witness patissiers hand finishing their creations.

