Collection of ‘369′ Cars Owned by Mammootty is New Talk of the Internet

There is no doubt about Mammootty’s popularity in the film industry. With more than 300 films in his bag, he has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films. But recently he has been trending for a different reason. The mega star’s rumoured collection of 369 four-wheelers is the talk of the internet.

However, 369 does not have much to do with the number of cars owned by him. The Malayali superstar has named his collection of four-wheelers as ‘369’ garage and every number plate is marked with the number 369, making it a unique collection.

His luxurious collection comprises of a BMW E 46 M3, Mini Cooper S, Jaguar XJ, Toyota Land Cruiser, Audi A 7, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Toyota Fortuner. he also expressed his love to own the first-ever Maruti 800 car produced in India.

Apart from the huge fleet of automobiles, the actor has also been flaunting his pricey gadgets, an AI-incorporated Conon EOs R5 camera being the latest in his collection. Filmmaker Thulasidas reveals he had brought a Motorola mobile handset to the sets of Aayiram Naavulla Ananthan in 1996, a time when owning a mobile phone was a rare thing even for an actor.

Besides Mammootty, his son Dulquer Salmaan is also a proud owner of four-wheelers. A video surfaced on internet recently that showed Dulqueer and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran racing their cars, a Porsche and a Lamborgini respectively. Though the video drew some flack from the Motor Vehicle Department due to alleged charge of overspeeding, but they were later proven to be innocent.

Recently the Malayali superstar shared an age-defying selfie on his verified Instagram account which took the internet by storm. It was taken in a Samsung S20 Ultra model phone priced closed to Rs One lakh.