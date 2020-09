Go There boards a Turkish coast guard ship with CNN’s Jomana Karadsheh to observe search-and-rescue efforts along the north Aegean Sea, where Turkish officials say 6,600 migrants and refugees have been rescued from the water since February. The asylum-seekers are alleging that masked men are rounding them up at shore, taking their money and pushing them back out to sea. The Greek government has repeatedly denied any involvement.

Source: CNN