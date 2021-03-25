CNN finds stranded Uyghur children in China

Amnesty International reports that China’s policies towards ethnic Uyghur Muslims have split up thousands of families, as some children are prevented from leaving China’s Xinjiang region to be with their parents living abroad. The US and other countries have labeled China’s treatment of Uyghurs as genocide. Beijing strongly denies the accusations, insisting that its actions are justified to combat religious extremism and prevent terrorism. With permission from Uyghur parents desperate for answers, CNN’s David Culver traveled to the heavily surveilled Xinjiang region in search of their children left behind.

Source: CNN