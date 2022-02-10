CLOY Stars Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin Confirm Wedding; Malaika Arora Covers Head With Hoodie As She Takes A Walk With Her Dog

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are getting married. The Crash Landing On You stars shared the news with fans on Thursday. While Son Ye-jin shared the news via her Instagram handle, Hyun Bin shared the news with a handwritten note via his agency, VAST.

Malaika Arora has been up and about lately. The actress was spotted last night spending time with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. She was seen heading to her mother’s home on Wednesday evening and leaving a little after dinner. On Thursday, Malaika was spotted again but this time, taking her dog on a walk.

Shark Tank India is one of the most popular and loved shows on television. The show gave wings to many important and innovative business models. One of them is Jugaadu Kamlesh and his cousin Naru, who pitched a hand-drawn pesticide cart for farmers on the show and won many hearts as well as investment from LensKart founder Peyush Bansal.

Kangana Ranaut who oftentimes land into trouble for her controversial statements shared her two cents on the ongoing Hijab controversy in Karnataka. Taking to her Instagram Story section, the Manikarnika actress shared a collage of two contrasting photos of women- one showing them in swimwear and the other in burqas, almost five decades apart.

Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty were always at loggerheads during their Bigg Boss 15 journey. The two were often seen indulging in massive arguments. During one of the tasks, Tejasswi called Shamita ‘aunty’, which not only disappointed the Sharara girl but also created a huge uproar in the house. Now, during an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Tejasswi was asked if she regrets using the term ‘aunty’ for Shamita. To this, the Naagin 6 actor argued that she had used it only as slang.

