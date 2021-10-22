Chiranjeevi’s Acharya to Release in February 2022

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy with a series of movies, the latest being Acharya directed by Koratala Shiva. According to reports, the shooting of Acharya is already 90 per cent done and the movie will be released on February 4, 2022. The movie was originally planned for release on May 13 this year but the makers were forced to postpone the plan due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The teaser of the movie was released in January this year.

It has been learnt that Chiranjeevi will formally launch the film on November 6. It seems that this movie will be a hardcore commercial film in terms of content. The music for the movie has been composed by Mani Sharma. Naveen Nooli and Tirru are in charge of editing and cinematography respectively. Actor Ram Charan is starring in Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi.

According to reports, both the actors are playing Naxalites in the movie and Ram Charan’s character would be on screen for around 30 minutes. Though Ram Charan is doing a cameo, he’s playing a pivotal character for the movie. Actress Regina Cassandra will be making a special appearance in a song in the movie.

Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in Acharya opposite Chiranjeevi, while Pooja Hegde has been paired with Ram Charan. The film is being co-produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainment.

Along with this movie, Chiranjeevi is also working in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit movie Lucifer starring Biju Menon. Mohan Raja is directing the film and it is being shot in Ooty. According to reports, a lot of changes have been made in the original story for Chiranjeevi. Thaman (S S Thaman) is the music director for the remake.

