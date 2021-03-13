China urges Australia to close offshore detention centres

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal working hours.

China itself has long faced accusations that it operates detention centers, with UN experts and rights groups estimating it has detained more than a million people in its Xinjiang region, mostly Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, in a vast system of camps.

China has described the camps as vocational centers designed to combat extremism.

“We urge Australia to immediately close down all offshore detention centers and take concrete steps to protect the rights of immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers, especially children,” China said in its statement, which it submitted on behalf of a group of unnamed countries.

It also called on Australia to carry out “comprehensive and fair investigations” into reported cases of “serious war crimes” committed by Australian troops overseas.