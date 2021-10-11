Child and Youth Climate Zone Idea Awarded Champion Awards in Youth Climate Hackathon 2021

Mina Akter awarded Champion Awards in YPSA Youth Climate Hackathon 2021. Mina dreams of a world where a climate resilient environment will be created for children and youth. YPSA also believes that to tacke the effect of climate change youth should play a critical role. In that context, YPSA organized a Youth Climate Hackathon 2021 to know youth ideas and initiatives on addressing the consequence of climate change. As well as promoting their action and make linkage with climate actors for building climate resilient world. There are 56 Applicants were submitted their ideas and initiatives on tackling the effects of climate change from all over Bangladesh. Aftermath, jury board scrutinizes the applications and creates a short list of best 12 applicants. This selection process was transparent and impartial.

Finally, YPSA called these applicants to present their ideas and initiatives in front of the jury board at YPSA HRDC Cox’s Bazar. On 10 October, the young climate activists were presented their ideas and among them, three are awarded as winners by jury board. Mina Akter was the YPSA Youth Climate Hackathon-2021 champion for her outstanding plan of “Child and Youth Climate Zone”, SM Shahin Alom is the first runner up for his plan Eco Ambassador Initiative and Jimran Mohammad Saiak is the 2nd runner up for his initiative “Green Youth Hub” for coping climate change problem in Bangladesh. YPSA believes they are emerging youth climate leaders under their leadership, a climate resilient world will be built. YPSA Youth Climate Hackathon-2021 creates a huge enthusaism and awareness among youth all over the Bangladesh who have submitted their youth initiative plan to cope up climate change problem.

Mr.Tanvir Shakil Joy, MP and Member of Standing Committee, Mistry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bangladesh National Parliament present as a chief guest of this Climate Hackathon. He and with other guest handed over the prizes to the winners. The champion received a cash prize of TK 10,000. The first runner-up received a prize of TK 7,000. The third runner-up received a prize of TK 5,000. The prize money is given to implement their ideas and scaling their initiatives . At prize giving ceremony Mr. Tanvir Shakil Joy, MP said that the youth should be the first to address the adverse effects of climate change. Youth will have to undertake various innovative ideas and activities to tackle climate change effects. And Parliamentarian could play an important role in incorporating their ideas at the policy level. He thanked all the young climate activist who participated in this Climate Hackathon 2021 and thanked to YPSA for arranging such innovative action. He announced all kinds of cooperation in the implementation of these initiatives. The HRDC Cox’s Bazar was colorful and creates a festive atmosphere. The Climate Hackathon begun with the greetings speech of Md. Shahidul Islam, Assistant Director and Head Rohingya Response Program, YPSA. The Hackathon 2021 was presided by Khaleda Begum, Deputy Directors and Regional Head Cox’s Bazar, YPSA. Gerry Fox, Team Leader, PROKAS, British Council, Abdul Kaders, Deputy Director, Deapartment of Youth Development, Cox’s Bazar and Shirin Lira, Sr. IBP Manager PROKAS, British Council were present as a special guest of this Climate Hackathon 2021. Sohanur Rahman, Chief Executive officer, Bangladesh Model Youth Parliament and Nurul Islam Biplob, Program Coordinator, climate Governance and Climate induced Migration, PROKAS British Council were present as a jury members to evaluate the ideas of youth.

The Youth Climate Hackathon-2021 program is anchored by Abdus Sabur, Program Manager and Youth Focal, YPSA. A cultural evening was held at the end of the awards ceremony where the youth volunteers performed the song. The Youth Climate Hackathon 2021 was organized by YPSA Centre for Youth and Development (YPSA-CYD) and supported by YPSA Fairer Labour Migration in Bangladesh Project (YPSA-FLM).