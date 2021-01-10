Chicken Recipes That Taste Even Better In Winter

Winter is a wonderful time to relish a variety of dishes. Unlike the hot, sultry summers which do not allow us to go overboard with food, winters will let you savour hot, crunchy, spicy, yummy food to your heart’s content.

And what better way to cherish the winter season than diving into some delectable dishes while having the spirits high and lively! A nice chicken recipe filled with the richness of seasonal produce would be a terrific meal to soothe your foodie soul during winters.

Let’s take a look at some of the choicest chicken recipes that keeps you warm, happy – by tasting even more awesome during winter:

Chicken noodle soup:

Imagine a bowl of piping hot chicken soup to soothe your soul during these chilly, foggy winter afternoons or cold nights. Tastes heavenly, feels heart-warming – isn’t it? The soupy, smooth texture filling up your mouth, and easing into your tummy would be the most desired comfort food for sure for many. It’s healthy and delicious infused with veggies. It is certainly food for the soul.

Methi chicken:

Methi or fenugreek is seasonal produce that is not only amazing to eat as a single dish, but renders a superb, mouth-watering flavour when cooked with chicken. It is a finger-licking, delectable recipe that leaves one craving for more. The beautiful aroma of methi meandering through the savoury gravy is an excellent main course dish. Somehow the methi chicken recipe tastes incredibly good in winter. Have it with makki ki roti or piping hot rice- both ways they taste heavenly.

Lemon coriander chicken or chicken nimbu dhaniya ka shorba:

Give your chicken recipe a desi twist with dhaniya (coriander) and white sesame seeds. Add that dash of lime, butter into it and serve with cream. Devour this yummy dish with some bread while being warm in a winter afternoon breathing in the wintry freshness dwindling in the air. The stunning, refreshing fragrance filling the room will already make your heart melt with joy.

Chicken and mushroom lasagna:

This cheesy, sumptuous chicken meal is a terrific dish during winter. Made with mushrooms, dumplings prepared with minced chicken, infused in white wine, sprinkled with choicest of herbs, this dish can be relished with garlic breads on the side with some sauce. The creamy, tangy texture will give your taste palette a memorable joy-ride. It is an awesome, must-try winter recipe for all foodies.

Honey-glazed chicken drumstick with pearl couscous salad:

A great drool-worthy dish that will make your winter menu worthwhile is this couscous chicken recipe. Made with parsley, herbs, pomegranate, chickpeas, broccoli, almonds, lemon juice, couscous paste- the recipe is an instant hit. The flavours seem to bring out winter festive spirit in all, perfectly imbibing the cheerful Christmas or new-year vibe.