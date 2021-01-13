Cheer Cheese: Australian company renames racially offensive cheese brand

“Coon Cheese,” which has been sold in Australia for more than 80 years, will now be known as “Cheer Cheese,” its manufacturer said Wednesday. The new brand will roll out to Australian supermarkets in July.

Owner Saputo Dairy Australia bills itself as the country’s largest dairy processor. It made the decision to rebrand its cheese line last summer, joining other major food companies that were forced to revisit the titles of some of their most well-known products.

Nestlé NSRGF In Australia,has rebranded its Red Skins and Chicos sweets, saying that their names were out of step with the company’s values. The candy is now sold under the names “Red Ripper” and “Cheekies.”