Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Monday

As per the Panchang (Vedic Calendat), May 10 is Somwara, Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. Here are the tithi, rashi, nakshastra and other details of the day:

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

Sunrise on Tuesday will take place at 5:34 am while the sunset will be at 7:02 pm. The moonrise is 5:17 am May 11 and moonset time is at 5:20 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details:

There will be Chaturdashi upto 9:55 pm, after which Amavasya will begin, which will last till May 12, 12:29 am. Amavasya in May, 2021 is Bhaumvati Amavasya or Bhomvati amavasya, the name given to amavasya that falls on Tuesday. Bhaumvati amavasya is considered very auspicious to offer prayer to deceased ancestors.

Nakshatra for the day will be Ashwini upto 8:26 pm after which Bharani will start. It will end at 11:31 pm on May 11. Both the Sun and the Moon will be in Mesha (or Aries) rashi. While the Surya Nakashatra will be in Bharani on Friday.

Shubh Muhurat on Monday:

Abhijit Muhurat that signifies the most auspicious time of the day will remain from 11:51 am to 12:45 pm, while the Vijaya Muhurta will last from 02:32 PM to 03:26 PM, May 10 and the Godhuli Muhurat from 6:48 pm to 7:12 pm, respectively.

The Sayahna Sandhya will last from 7:02 pm to 8:05 pm.

People should keep these timings in mind to start any new venture/project or undertake any other auspicious activity they are looking forward too.

Ashubh Muhurat on Monday:

Rahu Kalam, the most ashubh muhurat or inauspicious time of the day, will last from 7:15 am to 08:56 am. Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will take place from 1:59 pm to 3:40 pm and 15:56 to 17:44 on May 10 respectively. These timeframes should be avoided if planning to start something new or auspicious.

