Check Out the Health Benefits of Consuming Walnuts, Nature’s Superfood

Walnuts or should we call them wonder nuts! Such potent, nutrient-dense nuts they are, that walnuts/akhrot worldwide have been considered as superfood.

Owing to its exceptional nutritional value, one cannot begin to fathom the range of healthy nutrients these brown nuts possess. They are brimming with omega-3 fatty acid, alpha-linoleic acid, fiber, protein, copper.

Besides, walnuts are known to comprise one of the highest concentrations of antioxidants, biotin, manganese, molybdenum, vitamin E and B6.

As a matter of fact, calling walnuts simply nutritious would be a bit of an understatement. The benefits of adding walnut to your diet are of paramount importance. Check out its benefits:

Boosts memory and brain health: Walnuts are a must to ensure your brain stays healthy. The wrinkly nut kernel consists of two bumpy lobes that look like abstract butterflies. The lobes resemble the human brain and rightfully cause immense cognitive improvement, neurogenesis. Due to the opulence of antioxidants, a combination of vitamins, minerals, a significant amount of alpha-linolenic acid, walnuts prove to be a protective agent for the brain. Consumption of a handful of these wonder nuts boosts concentration, motor coordination, information processing power.

Hence it is so also termed as brain food.

Boosts cardiovascular health: Walnuts contain a lot of polyunsaturated fatty acids. These are healthier than saturated fats and are highly beneficial for the functioning of endothelial lining (the lining inside our blood and lymphatic vessels). Walnuts promote good cholesterol, keeps heart diseases at bay, as a result.

Boosts mood: As compared to any other nut, walnuts are known to have an exceptionally, unique fatty acid profile. Moreover, the vitamin E, B6, folate and ellagic acid in walnuts, provide excellent nourishment for your nervous system. The presence of omega-3 fatty acids act as antidepressants, combating depression.

Boosts gut health: Taking an ounce of walnuts daily over a period of 2-3 months reduces several metabolic syndrome related problems; decreases abdominal adiposity (fat deposition), enriches the gut microbiome, boosts digestion.

Boosts immunity: Walnut may be a hard nut to crack but it sure serves as tough armor to foreign body attacks in your immune system. Packed with the richness of protein, anti-inflammatory omega-3 fats, antioxidant vitamin E, immune-strengthening vitamin B6 and copper, manganese, potassium, selenium, walnuts pump up your immunity.

Besides, walnuts keep your blood sugar in control, boosts bone health, nourishes skin, hair, prevents cancer.