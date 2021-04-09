Check Muhurat, Significance and Other Details here

Pradosh Vrat is observed on Trayodashi of both the Pakshas- Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha every month. The vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees pray to deities to seek blessings for good fortune, long life and peace. According to scriptures, Pradosh Vrat that falls on a Friday is believed to be very auspicious and it is known as the Bhrigu Vaara Pradosh Vrat.

It is believed that Bhrigu Vaara Pradosh Vrat removes all the negativity and brings success and happiness. Pradosh vrat that falls on Monday is called Soma Pradosham, while those observed on Tuesday and Saturday are called Bhauma Pradosham and Shani Pradosham respectively. This month, Pradosh vrat will be observed on April 9.

Pradosh Vrat tithi and puja time:

Pradosh Vrat Trayodashi tithi starts at 3:15 am

Pradosh Vrat Trayodashi tithi ends at 4:27 am on April 10

Pradosha puja time: 6:43 pm to 8.59 pm on April 9

Pradosh Vrat Puja vidhi:

Pradosh refers to the Trayodashi period that falls after sunset. All the rituals and pujas of the vrat are performed in the evening. Devotees offera kalash or an earthen or metal pot with flowers and holy Gangajal to the dieties. Many devotees also place Shivling and offer prayers.

Puja is performed by using milk, curd, honey, ghee, Belpatra or wood apple leaves. Devotees also listen to the Pradosh Vrat katha and chant the Maha Mrityinjaya Mantra 108 times. They also visit the temples of Lord Shiva on Pradosh Vrat.

Significance of Pradosh Vrat

According to the Puranas, Pradosh kaal (time) is the most auspicious period to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. It is also said that Pradosh Vrat frees the devotees from all the past and present sins. According to one of the legends of Pradosh Vrat, the gods or devas were saved by Lord Shiva and his mount Nandi on this day from the demons or asuras who caused massive destructions.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here