Check Images of Chandra Grahan from India, Around The World

Lunar Eclipse 2021 LIVE Updates: Stargazers around the world are all set for a treat of the year’s final lunar eclipse today on Friday, November 19. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon. During the phenomenon, the Earth moves in between the Sun and Moon and obstruct the sunlight reflected by the Lunar surface. This year’s second and last lunar eclipse is set to take place on Friday, November 19, 2021. It will be a partial lunar eclipse and will last about six hours. The last lunar eclipse was the Super Flower Blood Moon that took place on May 26.

Check LIVE updates of the Lunar Eclipse 2021 below:

Check Stunning images of partial lunar eclipse below:

Lunar Eclipse 2021: New York

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Tokyo

Lunar Eclipse 2021: New Taipei City

Another beautiful image of partial lunar eclipse over El Salvador skies

Lunar Eclipse 2021: El Salvador

LUNAR ECLIPSE AS VISIBLE IN JAPAN

Check First Image of Lunar Eclipse from Mexico

Super Blood Moon

The Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in 580 Years

Today’s November 19 partial lunar eclipse is going to happen after 580 years. The Earth’s shadow will cover 97% of the full moon. It will be visible from parts of Northeast India, an astrophysicist said. The rare phenomenon will be visible from a few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, Director of Research and Academic at MP Birla Planetarium Debiprosad Duari told PTI. The partial eclipse will start at 12.48 pm and end at 4.17 pm, he said. The duration of the eclipse will be 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds, making it the longest in 580 years, Duari said.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Twitter erupts with lunar eclipse photos

People from around the world took to Twitter to share photos and videos of Lunar Eclipse. Check few tweets here:

If you miss this one, don’t fret. It might feel like the Sun, Earth, and Moon are Never Ever Getting Back Together, but eclipses are fairly common. A total solar eclipse will be visible in Antarctica in a few weeks and the next total lunar eclipse is on May 16, 2022. ☀️ ❤️ 🌑 pic.twitter.com/LmTZOLnhd0— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) November 18, 2021

WHERE WILL LUNAR ECLIPSE 2021 BE VISIBLE IN INDIA?

Most of India, though, would not be able to see it. If the weather permits, residents of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will be able to watch the concluding stages of this event. On Friday, November 19, the lunar eclipse will begin at 11:34 am, and end at 05:33 pm. The conclusion of the partial phase would be seen from the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam shortly after the moonrise.

‘Rare phenomenon will be visible from a few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam’

Lunar Eclipse Time in India:

Impact of Lunar Eclipse on Your Zodiac Sign

This partial lunar eclipse is going to happen after 580 years. The Earth’s shadow will cover 97% of the full moon, therefore, this magnificent phenomenon will have a considerable impact on your zodiac signs. Click here to check Lunar Eclipse impact on your Zodiac Sign: Chandra Grahan in India: Know the Impact of Lunar Eclipse 2021 on Your Zodiac Sign This November 19

Here’s How you can watch Lunar Eclipse Online

The partial lunar eclipse won’t be visible from all parts of the world. However, you can take to the Internet to watch the live stream of the event.

You can click here to watch Live Stream by Nasa:

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/resources/2655/whats-up-november-2021/

You can also watch live stream by clicking on timesanddate.com link below:

https://www.timeanddate.com/live/eclipse-lunar-2021-november-19

Every year, at least two and a max of five lunar eclipses happen, according to official figures.

When will Chandra Grahan peak?

North and South America, Australia, and portions of Europe and Asia will be able to see the spectacle. The eclipse will reach its maximum at 4:02 am EST (02:32 pm). The event will last around three and a half hours. The penumbral lunar eclipse, in which the Earth’s umbra blankets the moon, will begin at 11:32 am IST on November 19, followed by the partial lunar eclipse at 12:48 pm. Click here for details: Lunar Eclipse 2021: When Chandra Grahan Will Peak and Where to Watch it Online in India

Devotees take holy dip at Haridwar

Kartika is the eighth lunar month. It is also the holiest month among all lunar months. The full moon day during the month of Kartik is called, Kartik Purnima or Kartik Poornima. Read: Kartik Purnima 2021: Date, Timings, Shubh Muhurat, and Significance of the 5-day Festival

What is an eclipse? When does a Lunar Eclipse occur?

The textbook definition states that an eclipse takes place when one heavenly body like a moon or planet moves into the shadow of another heavenly body. On Earth, we experience two kinds of eclipses — the solar and lunar.

Click here for details: What is an Eclipse? When is the Next Solar and Lunar Eclipse in India? Check Dates, Timings and Other Details

A tiny sliver of the Moon will stay illuminated by the Sun: Nasa

Nasa posted a photo explaining Lunar Eclipse and wrote: “The Nov. 18/19 lunar eclipse will almost be a total eclipse: a tiny sliver of the Moon will stay illuminated by the Sun. Earth’s shadow will turn the rest a deep red.”

WHAT TO EXPECT?

The partial lunar eclipse won’t be visible from all parts of the world. Click here to find out what parts of the world will be able to see it: https://go.nasa.gov/3wYo1wu

WHAT IS PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE?

The partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the full Moon, but they are not quite perfectly aligned. Earth’s shadow appears to take a bite out of the moon.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which predicts several space events, has said that Earth will be experiencing a total of 228 lunar eclipses in the 21st century. According to NASA, lunar eclipses can occur a maximum of three times a year.

LUNAR ECLIPSE: DATE AND TIME

According to astrology, the lunar eclipse on November 19, 2021, will take place at around 11:30 AM Indian time. The lunar eclipse will end at 05:33 PM.

LONGEST ECLIPSE BETWEEN 2001 AND 2100

The US Space and Research Center has also announced that the partial lunar eclipse will last around 3 hours and 28 minutes and 23 seconds, which is the longest eclipse seen in the past 100 years between 2001 and 2100.

THOSE IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH AND ASSAM CAN SEE, BUT…

The moon darkens and occasionally becomes crimson during a lunar eclipse. Though, the Earth’s shadow does not entirely cover the moon during a partial eclipse, partial eclipses are nevertheless spectacular sights.

“Partial lunar eclipses may not be as spectacular as total lunar eclipses – where the moon is entirely shrouded in Earth’s shadow – but they are more frequent,” NASA stated in a report.

WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE?

The partial lunar eclipse won’t be visible from all parts of the world. However, these people can take to the Internet to watch the live stream of the event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.