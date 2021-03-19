Check Date, Time and Other Details

Every year there are days when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align in a straight line that leads to lunar and solar eclipses. A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth between the sun and the moon thus, coming in the way of the sun’s light and casting its shadow on the moon. While a solar eclipse happens when the moon comes in the way of the sun’s light and casts its shadow on Earth. People also believe that an eclipse can have an impact on 12 zodiac signs along with the country and the world. In 2021, there will be four eclipses i.e. two lunar and two solar eclipses in India.

When will the lunar eclipse occur:1. On May 26, the first lunar eclipse of the year 2021 will occur and astronomers have claimed that this will be a total lunar eclipse. People in India, South Asia, East Asia, Australia, and much of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica will be able to see the eclipse on the day.

The total lunar eclipse would start at 2:17 pm in India and end at 7:19 pm. The earth will cover the moon by 101.6 percent during this event.

2. On November 19, people will be able to see a partial lunar eclipse which will begin at 11:32 am and will conclude at 6:33 pm. And 97.9 percent of the moon will be covered by the shadow of the earth. One can witness this phenomenal event in India, much of Europe, Asia, Australia, North Africa, West Africa, North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and the Arctic.

According to Hindu beliefs, people avoid using sharp objects during the eclipse and even observe fast. There is also a sutak period which is a time before the lunar eclipse when any kind of auspicious work is stopped. It begins nine hours before the eclipse starts and concludes with the eclipse.