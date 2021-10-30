Chandra Grahan to be Visible in India; Check Timings and Other Details

Lunar eclipses occur when Earth’s shadow blocks the Sun’s light, which otherwise reflects off the moon. In astrology, the occurrence of a lunar eclipse is considered inauspicious. According to mythology, the lunar eclipse occurs when the ‘paap grah’ (sin planet) Rahu or Ketu binds the moon.

This year’s second and last lunar eclipse is set to take place on Friday, November 19, 2021. It will be a partial lunar eclipse and will last about six hours. The last lunar eclipse was the “Super Flower Blood Moon” that took place on May 26.

The partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the full Moon, but they are not quite perfectly aligned. Earth’s shadow appears to take a bite out of the moon.

The next lunar eclipse will occur on the day of Kartik Purnima. However, it will not be visible in most parts of India. People residing in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will be able to witness this event. It can also be seen in the US, Northern Europe, East Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Ocean region.

The next lunar eclipse is taking place in the Taurus zodiac sign, according to astrology. People belonging to this zodiac sign are advised to pay special attention to finances and health.

According to astrology, the lunar eclipse on November 19, 2021, will take place at around 11:30 AM Indian time. The lunar eclipse will end at 05:33 PM.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which predicts several space events, has said that Earth will be experiencing a total of 228 lunar eclipses in the 21st century. According to NASA, lunar eclipses can occur a maximum of three times a year.

