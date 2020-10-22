Chairman Akbar Ali received the gold medal as a worthy social worker

Nayan Babu, Naogaon : Sadar UP Chairman Akbar Ali of Sapahar upazila of Naogaon district has received a gold medal as a worthy social worker. He was awarded a gold medal by the Bangladesh Union Parishad Forum.

He received the medal by post last Sunday. Bangladesh Union Parishad Forum has sent the gold medal in a letter and by post as Corona could not officially give the medal due to the situation.

Since the beginning of the corona virus situation, UP Chairman Akbar Ali has been conducting awareness campaigns among the union residents on behalf of his council. As a result, corona infection is very low in Sadar Union. For this, Bangladesh Union Parishad congratulated Forum Chairman Akbar Ali and awarded him a gold medal as a worthy social worker.