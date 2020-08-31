Chadwick Boseman films dominate Apple and Amazon charts following actor’s death

“42,” where Boseman plays baseball legend Jackie Robinson, is currently No. 3 on Apple’s iTunes chart. Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” comes in right after at No. 4. “Marshall,” a biographical film which has Boseman take on the role of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall is No. 7 and “21 Bridges,” an action film starring Boseman, is just outside the top ten at No. 12.

The surge of Boseman’s films come after a weekend of tributes for the actor.

ABC aired “Black Panther” commercial free on Sunday night. Boseman played the role of T’Challa, the king of the fictitious African nation Wakanda, in the film. The Marvel blockbuster broke cultural barriers and box office records