CES 2021: Razer N95 mask, LG rollable phone and transparent TV, Sony drone

Increasingly, we’re seeing the category of home entertainment intersect with work-from-home technology.
Enter the surprisingly sleek Acer Predator Triton laptop, which is built for both gaming and working from home. “Normally to get a fast gaming laptop … they’re pretty big, pretty fat and pretty noisy with the fans,” said Acer Pan America President Gregg Prendergast.
Also getting buzz in the home-office space: phones, TVs, desktops and watches.
Even though we’re still years away from 8K resolution being mainstream, TV manufacturers are doubling down on the ultra-high-resolution technology.
TCL, known for value products, announced a full lineup of smart Roku TVs that support 8K. There’s no word on pricing yet, but if TCL can make its new lineup more affordable than the $2,000 to $50,000 that 8K TVs have so far gone for, that could help push content creators and game makers to adopt 8K as well.
Samsung will release more phone news later this week, when it announces its Galaxy S21 lineup.
Lifestyle
Perso uses three lipstick cartridges (purchased separately for an additional $100) and works with an iOS and Android app. It previously debuted at CES in 2020 but the news this year is that it’s launching this quarter, and instead of the skincare solution it was supposed to be, Perso pivoted to lipstick, a less saturated market.
L’Oreal is also touting a showerhead that it says saves 80% more water at the hair salon by by shrinking the droplets to be more efficient. Salons can attach this showerhead to their pre-existing systems and use it to save water and to produce “cloud foam” out of their shampoo, conditioner and powder products.
Of course, not everyone is wearing lipstick and going to the salon amid the pandemic. “We are also building solutions at home, with a goal to create sustainable tech anywhere consumers use our haircare products,” said L’Oreal Tech Incubator global vice president Guive Balooch. “People are celebrating more milestones and occasions at home, and wearing lipstick remains to be a beauty ritual that makes them feel good.”
What is pandemic-friendly is a new face mask from Razer.
For now, the two products are just ideas that Razer is considering for community feedback, and it hasn’t announced any plans to bring them to market.