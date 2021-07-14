Celebrations Kick Off with Mehendi Ceremony

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya made headlines when he proposed to actress Disha Parmar on national television. Now the couple has begun their wedding festivities, starting with the Mehendi ceremony.

A picture shared by a fan-page of the couple shows Disha putting on Mehendi, while dressed in a gorgeous pink suit and gold earrings. Behind her, the word ‘Dulhania’ or bride, is written.

A video from the ceremony has also been shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani. He wrote, “#rahulvaidya and #dishaparmar at their #mehndi function #TheDishulWedding #rahulkishaadi”

While the wedding has been on cards for quite some time now, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic kept delaying it. However, now that the wedding festivities have already begun, Disha cannot seem to hold back her excitement for the big day. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said that it has been a great feeling to see it finally happening after a long wait.

Disha added that she is looking forward to everything about the wedding day, from the moment she gets dressed to jaimala to vidhis and finally become a married couple. She said, “I can’t wait to start my life with him. I think it’s going to be the best day of my life, and nothing will beat this.”

Disha had earlier posted Instagram pictures from her bachelorette party where she was seen enjoying with her friends.

Meanwhile, Rahul recently shot Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. He was also the first runner up of Bigg Boss 14.

