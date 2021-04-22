Celebrate Earth Day With These Inspiring Quotes About Nature, Environment

World Earth day is observed every year on April 22 to create awareness about pollution and to celebrate the environment of the blue planet. The day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970. This day is celebrated each year to remind us about the need to protect and safeguard our environment so that we can make this planet a better place for our future generations. This year, it will be 51st Anniversary of Earth Day. The theme of the day this year is “Restore Our Earth”.

As we celebrate World Earth Day 2021, let’s take a pause to read a few quotes which talk about the importance of this planet and nature.

1. Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need, but not every man’s greed. – Mahatma Gandhi

2. The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction. – Rachel Carson

3. Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better. – Albert Einstein

4. Now I see the secret of making the best person: it is to grow in the open air and to eat and sleep with the earth. – Walt Whitman

5. Nature always wears the colours of the spirit. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

6. When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water. – Benjamin Franklin

7. The earth has music for those who listen. – William Shakespeare

8. We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children. – Native American Proverb

9. On Earth, there is no heaven, but there are pieces of it. – Jules Renard

10. The more we pollute the earth, the less we deserve to live on earth! – Mehmet Murat Ildan

11. I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use. –Mother Teresa

12. Away, away, from men and towns, To the wild wood and the downs, To the silent wilderness, Where the soul need not repress its music. – Percy Bysshe Shelley

13. He that plants trees loves others besides himself. – Thomas Fuller

14. One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken. – Leo Tolstoy

15. Nothing is more beautiful than the loveliness of the woods before sunrise. – George Washington Carver

16. You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of a difference you want to make. – Jane Goodall

