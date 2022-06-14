CBI Questions Abhishek Banerjee’s Wife As He Heads to Tripura to Campaign, TMC Calls it ‘Witch Hunt’

As Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee left for Tripura to campaign for bypolls on Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached his residence to question his wife, Rujira, in connection with the coal scam case.

Banerjee as well as the TMC hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it a “witch hunt”.

While Banerjee headed for his road shows covering two constituencies, his wife was interrogated.

The official Twitter handle of the party tweeted: “Political witch-hunt by the Centre is shameful! Minutes after our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc lands in Agartala, ‘remote controlled’ CBI springs into action. Your fear is evident @BJP4India, but we won’t back down!”

Attacking the BJP over the CBI action, Banerjee, in his speech, said, “The CBI chose this day for interrogation because they didn’t want me to come here! But no force can stop us! We don’t want Duare gunda, we want Duare Sarkar. Tripura will not be controlled from Delhi but by Tripura’s people.”

Responding to his allegations, BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said, “If you think it is political vendetta, move court.”

He said that the TMC can give a bright future to Tripura and the double engine government was a failure. “The last time I said Biplab Deb will go and he has gone. A new person has come now. If the boat is not working, no point changing the driver.”

Banerjee is scheduled to visit Tripura again on June 20.

While the BJP says the TMC does not have a base in Tripura, the party is going all out to woo the voters.

