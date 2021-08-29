Cashew Face Pack Can Help You Get Glowing, Youthful Skin. Know More Here

Cashews are among the many dry fruits that are rich in essential nutrients like protein and fibre. Eating cashews, no doubt, is beneficial to your health. But do you know that cashews can help you get glowing skin as well? A face pack, which includes cashews as an ingredient, could get a glowing face and youthful skin. Pollution, dirt and other harmful things steal the natural glow of your face, but using homemade treatments can help rehydrate your skin.

Benefits of Cashew face pack:

Cashews are filled with antioxidants that help in the formation of new skin cells. It reduces the fine lines on the face if used properly. Using cashews in a face pack can help you get rid of tanning, wrinkles, and also signs of ageing. Since the face pack is all-natural, it does not affect your skin in any harmful way.

How to make cashew face pack

You need some cashews, milk and gram flour (besan) for the face pack. Soak the cashews in milk for 15 minutes. Now make a fine paste of the soaked cashews without rinsing the milk, in a mixer. Empty the paste into a bowl and add some gram flour, and mix it well. Your cashew face pack is ready.

How to use cashew face pack

Wash your face with a mild soap, and then wipe it with milk cream. Now apply the paste properly on your face and neck area. Keep the face pack for 15 minutes before washing it off with cold water. Use the face pack three times a week and you will gradually notice a glow on your skin with a reduction in ageing signs.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on common knowledge and the result may vary for different people. Please consult an expert before proceeding with the cashew face pack.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here