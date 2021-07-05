Captain Amarinder Singh to Meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday Amid Punjab Crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday amid reports of infighting in the state party unit, ANI reported.

This comes days after Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital.

Sidhu and Amarinder have been at loggerheads with each other with the former cricketer-turned-politician attacking the Punjab CM over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing.

The Congress central leadership has been trying to assuage the Punjab crisis, which has emerged ahead of the state assembly elections due early next year.

It also constituted a panel, led by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge, which held meetings with both Amarinder and Sidhu.

Rahul Gandhi also held meetings with senior leaders of the Punjab unit for several days in Delhi. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are trying to bring all Congress leaders, including Sidhu, on a common platform and present a united Congress ahead of the state elections.

Rahul has met a number of ministers, MLAs and MPs, including Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Dullo and MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha.

He had also met state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and Rajya Sabha member and former Punjab Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa.

