Can’t Get Rid of Stubborn Stains? Here are 5 Helpful Home Remedies

Ah, what joy it is to sip a warm cup of tea! But, what happens if it spills and leaves nasty stains on your fabrics?

Well, though getting rid of those stains can feel annoying, we offer you some tannin removal hacks to put your woes to rest.

Try these homemade stain removal recipes which are easily available, and perfectly suited for your purpose:

Baking soda

Prepare a mixture of baking soda and water. Ensure that it forms a thick spread and apply it on the stain. Let it rest for 15 minutes and then rinse, wash it off.

If it is an old stain, then soak the stained fabric in hot water for 10 minutes before pouring 1 tbsp of baking soda directly on the stain. Rub it into the fabric, keep it aside to settle for an hour or so and rinse it off with normal water.

Be mindful to use this hot water technique only for fabrics that are not too delicate. For delicate fabrics, pour only warm water for few seconds, then use few drops of laundry detergent. Rub, rinse, repeat it with normal water.

Vinegar or salt

The key to loosen the stain is acid. Prepare a solution of white vinegar and water. Soak the stained fabric in it for 10 minutes (or simply use a spray bottle to get the mark wet). Following which, gently rub the stain before rinsing in cold water.

You can also opt for salt to get the job done. Sprinkle salt crystals over the stain or on the sponge before rubbing. Even adding salt to the vinegar solution will work equally fine for your fabric.

Lemon

Another alternative way to remove the stain is using lemon extract. This will not only act as natural cleanser but also impart a long lasting, fresh fragrance to your fabric.

Toothpaste

This method is solely for hard fabrics such as rugs, blanket, table mats, towels. Rub some toothpaste with the help of a toothbrush on the stubborn stain. Let it sit for 10 minutes, then wash it off. Dry using a blow dryer.

Egg yolk and beer

Rub egg yolk and alcohol on the stain with a brush and let it rest for 5 minutes. Rinse and wash off the fabric thoroughly with a detergent later on.