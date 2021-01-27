Cannes Film Festival Likely to be Delayed till July

The Cannes Film Festival may not be held in its traditional month of May. It is likely to be put off till July first week.

Europe is still reeling under the dark clouds of the Coronavirus pandemic, and Festival organisers may be keeping their fingers crossed in the hope that the current vaccination drive against the infection will bring some kind of relief to a world turned upside down.

The new date will be announced soon, and the organisers are keen on holding a physical event this year.

The Festival chief, Thierry Fremaux, despite his best intentions could not hold the 12-day annual event last year.

July seems to be the most appropriate date, because the Cannes Lions Advertising Festival takes place in June, and this is quite likely to happen. So, with festival like Venice and Toronto slated for September, July may well be ideal for the Cannes Film Festival. But it also has the entire August, if worse comes to worst.

July and August are really lovely months; it is summertime with very comfortable temperatures.

Fremaux recent told the French magazine, Les Inrockuptibles, that he was exploring the possibility of having the Festival for a duration longer than its usual 12 days, because there is a backlog of high-quality movies which were delayed owing to the pandemic.

(Gautaman Bhaskaran is a movie critic and author of a biography of Adoor Gopalakrishnan)