Canada spy agency says interference is reaching Cold War levels due to Covid-19

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) singled out Russia and China as particular causes for concern and said key national security threats such as violent extremism, foreign interference, espionage and malicious cyber activity grew in 2020 and “in many ways became much more serious for Canadians.”

In its annual report for last year, CSIS linked the jump in foreign spying to the increasing number of people working from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Foreign threat actors — including hostile intelligence services and those working on their behalf — have sought to exploit the social and economic conditions created by the pandemic” to gather valuable information, it said.

The report was the latest from Canada’s intelligence community to focus on Russia and China.