Camila Cabello Faints at ‘Cinderella’ Premiere, Says ‘I’m Sorry I Just Passed Out’

2021 is the year when the epic tale of Cinderella will be presented with a twist. Starring Camila Cabello, the romantic musical comedy is written and directed by Kay Cannon, who has based it on Charles Perrault’s fairytale. The singer-songwriter makes her acting debut with this film. Kay’s Cinderella gives a contemporary voice to the traditional story of a girl out to find her prince charming — Cinderella is someone who chases her dressmaking dreams despite the challenges her family and village throw in her way. One of the subplots that remain same is the protagonist being troubled by her stepmother and stepsisters. This will be the first live action remake of Cinderella since the Walt Disney’s Cinderella, which was released in 2015. Produced by Columbia Pictures and Fulwell 73, it is distributed by Amazon Studios which will release the film on September 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

The movie’s special premiere was held recently. But things took a surprising turn for Camila, who apparently fainted during the premiere. As per a BuzzFeed report, the star passed out before making it to the stage. “I’m sorry, I just passed out, but I’m back! I literally just passed out, and now I’m back and I’m ready to read my notes,” she said to the crowd. But being the thorough professional that she is she didn’t speak about the reason of her passing out and rather chose to spoke about her upcoming film.

She added, “First of all! Thanks for being here. I wrote this down so I wouldn’t forget. All I can say is this was such an incredible experience.” Camila also expressed her gratitude towards those who believed in her acting prowess and gave her the opportunity to play the character of Cinderella. Fans are eagerly waiting for the live action film and to see the pairing of Camila with Nicholas Galitzine.

Cinderella also stars Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, James Corden and Pierce Brosnan in pivotal roles.

